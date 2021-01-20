'We Did Out Best, But Credit Where Its Due': David Warner On Team India's Historic Win

After India's historic victory against Australia in the recently-concluded Test series, Australia's opening batsman David Warner congratulated the Men in Blue saying that he ought to give credit 'where it's due'. Admitting that Australia was 'outplayed' by India Down Under, Warner took to his Instagram sharing two 'before and after' pictures from the series. The first photo featured Virat Kohli and Tim Paine getting ready for a photo-op with the trophy before the series began and the second photo showed a euphoric Indian team after Rishabh Pant hit his final boundary guiding India to a victory.

"The first pic started like this and second pic ended like this!! Not the result we would have liked but credit where credit is due. Well done team India on the series win. Some great stories will and have come out of this for India. For us, we fought hard and did our very best, but we were outplayed. Well done to @patcummins30 for a man of the series. This is why we love the game of test cricket, it's very very tough and takes a lot of mental strength. Onto South Africa now and need to win to stay in the test championship race," he said.

Read: Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni For BIG All-time Indian Record In Test Cricket At The Gabba

Read: IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Aussie Fans Called Out For 2019 'No Steve Smith, David Warner' Retort

India breaches Gabba fortress

After suffering repeated setbacks with a historic low opening of just 36 runs in the first Test, repeated injuries and the exit of star batsman and skipper Virat Kohli, the India vs Australia 2021 Test series ended with the unthinkable. In a momentous achievement, India managed to breach Australia's fortress -- Gabba after 32 years and two months, winning the series 2-1 and managing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, the last time a visiting team won from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when West Indies triumphed over the hosts by 9 wickets.

Chasing a 326-run target set by Australia, young opener Shubman Gill scored a cracking 91 from just 146 balls, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara who stood like a 'wall' facing relentless attacks and nearly 10 bouncers from the Aussies. Their resilience was followed by Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar who went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the huge target and finish-off the game and the series in style.

Read: India Vs Australia Series SMASHES All-time Australian TV Pay-per-view Television Records

Read: Australia's PM Scott Morrison Congratulates Team India, PM Modi On 'great' Test Series Win

(With Agency Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.