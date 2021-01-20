Sumeet Raghvan: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Has Funny Take On Rahane-Kohli Captaincy Debate

As India's Test vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane once again took the reins of the Indian team in his hands for the last leg of the India tour of Australia. With Kohli departing on paternity leave soon after India's 36-all out thrashing at the hands of the Aussies, it was up to Rahane to inspire a battered and broken Indian team back to greatness - a role he has fulfilled with great aplomb. As always, this has spurred on countless debates about whether Rahane should take over the captaincy of the Test team from Kohli in order to lighten his load.

While both men are forever cordial in their relationship, their fans are not so much. Considering that Kohli had captained the unfortunate 1st Test in Adelaide in the series and that India then went on to win the series in the unlikeliest of manners under Rahane, fans have been voicing strong opinions in support of the demure Mumbaikar. Responding to a video of Ajnkya Rahane at the presentation ceremony of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Indian soap actor Sumeet Raghvan had an unorthodox solution for the captain Rahane vs captain Kohli debate.

I don't understand this stupid question? Can't we just enjoy this result?

When everybody is fit then Team India will play 2 teams, first innings will be captained by virat and the second innings will be captained by ajinkya. Khush?? 🤣🤣🤣 — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) January 19, 2021

Sumeet Raghvan's solution to Ajinkya Rahane/Virat Kohli captaincy debate

The video in question, posted by the Twitter account 'Cricket on BT Sport' asked in its caption if Indian fans would "want to see Ajinkya Rahane appointed as Test captain on a permanent basis, allowing Virat Kohli to concentrate on his batting?". The question is an old one and has gathered hundreds of contentious replies on the micro-blogging platform. However, one reply that stands out above all other, is from Sumeet Raghvan (of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame).

The comedy actor has a novel and ingenious - though perhaps illegal - solution to the Indian Test captaincy debate. He suggests that first, instead of bickering about things beyond our control, we, as Indian fans should soak in the stellar result our team has fought for. However, seeing that the aforementioned bickering is already in motion, Raghvan suggests that from the next Test onwards, India should simply field two different sides in the two innings of the match. That way, both Kohli and Rahane can take over the captaincy of the Indian Test team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

With their famous victory at the Australian 'fortress' of Gabba, India have taken their winning record in Australia to an impressive two consecutive series. Apart from Rishabh Pant, who has become the hero of the last two Tests, the one man who has quietly furthered a great personal record is Ajinkya Rahane. The victory at the Gabba means that Rahane has never lost a Test match as the captain of the Indian side. However, considering that he has performed this duty just 5 times, perhaps the excessive talk around it is unwarranted.

Image Credits: Sumeet Raghavn Instagram & AP

