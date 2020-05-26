Ian Chappell Insults Late Don Bradman Over 1972 South Australian Selection Conflict

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell recently opened up about a feud he had with the late Sir Don Bradman in 1972. At the time, Chappell was leading South Australia as captain in the Sheffield Shield competition. The dispute with Don Bradman was in regards to selection matters ahead of the 1972/73 Australian domestic home season.

Don Bradman a “vindictive little b*****d” – Ian Chappell

In an appearance on Time To Talk with Sean Sennett, Ian Chappell recalled a dispute he had with the South Australia Cricket Association committee over the signing of overseas batsman Younis Ahmed from Pakistan. Don Bradman, who died in 2001 at the age of 92, was arguably the most influential committee member at the time. Ian Chappell said that he opposed the idea of signing in the Pakistani batsman for South Australia because he believed the team could blood a young guy in the 1972-73 season instead.

Ian Chappell also revealed an ultimatum he gave to Don Bradman and the rest of the South Australian committee. At the time, he said that he will not be playing for South Australia if Younis Ahmed was drafted into the side. While Ian Chappell wanted to blood a young cricketer instead of Ahmed, he was also not a fan of the Pakistani batsman. In the interview, Chappell described Younis Ahmed as the “world’s greatest p***k” and called Don Bradman a “vindictive little b*****d”.

Eventually, the South Australian captain went on to lead his side in the season which also included Ahmed as one of their batsmen. However, the import from Pakistan managed to score only 264 runs in the entire summer with no centuries. Ian Chappell also did not register a century but he led his side to a second-place finish in the competition.

Ian Chappell views on the IPL 2020

Ian Chappell also spoke about the prospects of the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He expressed his disappointment by saying that India cannot always decide the matters of world cricket and the time has come for others to stand up as well. His statements came on the aftermath of reported contemplation of staging the IPL 2020 during the T20 World Cup window, should the latter get shifted to 2021 by the apex body. Additionally, Chappell also asked well-paid Australian players to not participate in the IPL.

Several Australian cricketers like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were slated to represent their respective franchises. The IPL 2020 was dubbed by many cricketing experts as an ideal preparation campaign for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

