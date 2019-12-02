Virat Kohli And Steve Smith Spill The Beans On What They Eat After Scoring Hundreds

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The Indian captain follows a strict diet and makes it a point by hardly having a cheat day. However, India’s premier batsman takes it to himself to enjoy a heavy meal or two after playing a big knock. According to Virat Kohli, the technique is his way of rewarding himself after scoring a match-winning century.

How Virat Kohli and Steve Smith treat themselves after scoring centuries

While speaking with a leading media house recently, Kohli revealed that he rewarded himself with a "chicken burger, a big plate of fries and chocolate shake" for his on-field effort three years ago.

The Indian captain had just scored 235 against the visiting England team in Mumbai's humid weather which prompted him to treat himself. He revealed that he usually does not eat anything heavy during matches. However, Shankar Basu (fitness trainer) suggested Kohli to go against his diet for this one instance.

Virat Kohli’s revelation comes days after his Australian batting rival Steve Smith revealed that he treats himself with Cadbury Milk chocolate bars after scoring centuries every time. The Australian stalwart recently suffered a rare failure during the first Test at The Gabba. Due to his low score in the Test, Smith said that he punished himself by running 3 kms back to the hotel after the conclusion of the game.

Both Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are currently ranked number 1 and 2 in the ICC Test Batsmen rankings. Only 3 points separate the two batsmen in a race for Test batting supremacy. Due to Virat Kohli’s match-winning 136 against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test, the gap was reduced to three points in comparison to 25 before the start of the series.

