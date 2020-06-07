Ian Chappell Says Aussie Batsmen Will Give India A Tough Time During The 2020 Test Series

Australia skipper Ian Chappell reckons that the biggest challenge for India would be navigating through the Australian batting lineup when both sides will take on each other in a four-match Test series later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series, beginning at Australia's Brisbane from December 3.

'India's biggest challenge will be...': Ian Chappell

India's biggest challenge will be navigating a strong Australian batting line-up. In addition to Smith and Warner, the meteoric rise of Marnus Labuschagne at No. 3 has helped solidify the batting. Australia are now far less reliant for success on big contributions from Smith and Warner," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

India Tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia might get underway on December 3, 2020, where they will be playing a four-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Gabba i.e. Brisbane. India are the holders of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy having beaten the Aussies Down Under in 2018-19 as well as at home in the 2016-17 season.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

