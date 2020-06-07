Aamer Sohail Says Top-ranked T20I Batsman Babar Azam Has A Faulty Batting Technique

Babar Azam is regarded as the new superstar of the Pakistan cricket team. He has been compared with Indian skipper as well as batting megastar Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper of the 'Men In Green' last month. However, former Pakistani skipper Aamer Sohail has come forward and said that he has a faulty batting technique.

READ: Dinesh Karthik Reveals The Challenges That Need To Be Faced When He Resumes Practice



'There is a fault': Aamer Sohail

While talking on his official Youtube channel, Sohail went on to say that there is a fault in Babar Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. He then mentioned that Azam's trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or leg before wicket. The 1992 World Cup winner then added that the Pakistan limited-overs captain can correct that if he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more.



Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added he hopes that the current Pakistani head-coach Misbah-ul-Haq would have already identified this and will do what is necessary to fix this issue as this will make the top-ranked T20I batsman an even bigger threat for the opposition.



Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The semi-finals and the final matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been postponed and Pakistan's upcoming limited-overs series in Ireland has also been postponed due to coronavirus fear.

READ: UAE Wants To Host IPL; Sends Offer To BCCI Touting Its State-of-the-art Neutral Venues