Ian Chappell Bats For Hardik Pandya's Selection For The 2020 Australia Series

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that India will benefit a lot in the series against Australia if the side picks Hardik Pandya in their squad. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

'Hardik Pandya gives India an extra bowling option': Ian Chappell

"Assuming India have a full-strength squad, the touring selectors have a crucial role to play. It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

"This is Pandya's chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included. Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six," he added.

At the same time, Chappell also mentioned that the selectors will also have a tough time with regards to their spin department for the series Down Under.

"Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger, while Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections," Chappell said.

Pandya had last played for India during the T20I series against South Africa where he had suffered a lower back injury for which he had undergone a successful surgery in London. He was all set to make a comeback in Indian colours during the three-match home bilateral ODI series against South Africa in March that has been rescheduled at a later date due to the global pandemic. He was then set to represent four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

