Former Umpire Ian Gould Reveals Why It Feels Intimidating To Officiate India-Pak Matches

Ian Gould has revealed why it is intimidating to officiate India-Pakistan matches. This famous rivalry is touted as the 'Mother of all Battles' in cricket and when both teams take to the field, players of both sides are under a tremendous amount of pressure as they think of performing to the best of their abilities considering how big the occasion is. Even passionate fans leave no stone unturned in supporting their respective teams.

'It's intimidating': Ian Gould



During an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Gould went on to say that an India-Pakistan contest is intimidating. However, he clarified that it has got nothing to do with the players as they are outstanding people. He also mentioned that he has officiated seven or eight India-Pakistan games and has observed that the players of both sides are really good people who get on with each other very well.



At the same time, the ex-international umpire added that if one allows the crowd to get to them, then the person will be distracted by all that noise and Mexican waves, etc. because of which that person will start missing bits and pieces and ultimately, it will end up being a difficult place.

'I'd still give it out': Ian Gould



During an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport, the veteran umpire went on to say that when he had given Tendulkar out in Mohali during the high-octane World Cup 2011 semi-final match between India and Pakistan, at that moment he was thinking that it was out. He also guaranteed that if he sees it again, he would still give it out.

Gould then revealed that after he had raised his finger when Sachin had gone to have a word with Gautam Gambhir who was at the non-strikers' end, for once he thought that the batting maestro would walk back to the pavilion. However, that did not happen as the Mumbai cricketer stunned one and all by asking for a review.

When the DRS was taken, Billy Bowden who was the third umpire in that contest informed Ian Gould that the ball was missing the leg stump and that the decision needs to be changed. The on-field umpire had no option but to overturn his decision as the Indian fans and spectators erupted in joy.



The retired umpire then went on to reveal that after that decision was overturned his biggest fear was that he did not want to see another ball to hit anybody's pads as he had lost his mind. At the same time, he also praised Simon Taufel who was also umpiring in that match for keeping him motivated. The former English cricketer then added that the reason why he gave the cricket legend out was because he felt that it was a straight forward LBW.

(Image Courtesy: AP)