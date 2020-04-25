Ian Gould Recollects Sachin's 2011 WC Semi-final LBW; Says 'would Still Give Him Out'

Ian Gould was the umpire of the historic 2011 World Cup semi-final clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan that was played at PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 30, 2011. The Men In Blue went on to beat Pakistan by 29 runs to set up a title clash against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, Gould went on to talk about that moment when even the DRS became Sachin Tendulkar's fan.

'I'd still give it out': Ian Gould

During a recent interview, the veteran umpire went on to say that when he had given Tendulkar an out in Mohali, at that moment he was thinking that it was out. He also guaranteed that if he sees it again, he would still give it out. Gould then revealed that after he had raised his finger when Sachin had gone to have a word with Gautam Gambhir who was at the non-strikers' end, for once he thought that the batting maestro would walk back to the pavilion. However, that did not happen as the Mumbai cricketer stunned one and all by asking for a review.

When the DRS was taken, Billy Bowden who was the third umpire in that contest informed Ian Gould that the ball was missing the leg stump and that the decision needs to be changed. The on-field umpire had no option but to overturn his decision as the Indian fans and spectators erupted in joy.

What happened next?

The retired umpire then went on to reveal that after that decision was overturned his biggest fear was that he did not want to see another ball to hit anybody's pads as he had lost his mind. At the same time, he also praised Simon Taufel who was also umpiring in that match for keeping him motivated.

The former English cricketer then added that the reason why he gave the cricket legend out was because he felt that it was a straight forward LBW.

