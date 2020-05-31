Yuvraj Singh Is Back With Another Challenge For Sachin Tendulkar, This Time In The Kitchen

After being outsmarted on the last couple of occasions, Yuvraj Singh is back with yet another challenge for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar - this time set in the kitchen of his house. The former left-handed all-rounder has been issuing a variety of challenges to the ICC Hall of Famer during the coronavirus-forced lockdown which the legend has been able to crack very easily. In his latest challenge for Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh asks Sachin Tendulkar to juggle a tennis ball on a rolling pin 100 times and warns him not to break anything in the kitchen. Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to issue the challenge to Sachin Tendulkar and asked him to break the all-rounder's kitchen record.

Yuvraj Singh's rolling pin challenge for Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's out-of-the-box challenge

Sachin Tendulkar seems to keep himself engaged in some way or the other even while being self quarantined during the global pandemic. However, he has come back with an interesting and out of the box challenge to his former Indian team-mate and one of his good friends Yuvraj Singh lately. Sachin had blindfolded himself and was seen balancing the ball with the edge of the bat like a pro even without letting it get away once and at the same time, also issued an open challenge to Yuvraj Singh. "Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option Therefore, I am giving you a difficult option and nominating you my friend. Come on, do it for me buddy", said Tendulkar on a video that was posted by him on Instagram. The Master Blaster further added that he is challenging Yuvi with a twist and concluded by mentioning that all he can ask everyone as of now is to take care and stay safe.

