IBCC Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) face Barbarian CC (BAR) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria this week. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Tuesday, September 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our IBCC vs BAR match prediction, IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team and probable IBCC vs BAR playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

IBCC vs BAR live: IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Indo-Bulgaria CC have set the tournament on fire with 4 wins in 5 games. Sitting comfortably right at the top of the points table, the team will further look to solidify their position as the table-toppers to ensure a berth in the knockouts with another win. Barbarian CC, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the table. A win against a team like Indo-Bulgarian CC will give them the much-needed inspiration to salvage their pride in the league.

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team: IBCC team

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team: BAR team

Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Ivan Kamburov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: IBCC vs BAR Dream11 to picks

Sid Kulkarni

Prakash Mishra

Stuart Clarkson

Hristo Boykov Ivanov

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Hristo Boykov Ivanov (captain)

Batsmen: Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Hristo Lukov

All-rounders: Dimo Krasimirov (vice-captain) Nikolov, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bowlers: Krasmir Kamenov, van Kamburov, Andrei Lilov, Hamid Raza

IBCC vs BAR match prediction

As per our IBCC vs BAR match prediction, IBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The IBCC vs BAR Dream11 prediction, IBCC vs BAR top picks and IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IBCC vs BAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Instagram