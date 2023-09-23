ICC Announces Fixtures For U-19 Cricket World Cup 2023, Here's India's Complete Schedule

Quick links:
India lifting their fifth U-19 World Cup title (Image: ICC)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. India won the previous edition of the marquee event, held in the West Indies in 2022. The upcoming edition is set to be hosted in Sri Lanka in January-February next year. This will be the third time Sri Lanka will host the U-19 World Cup. The opening match is slated to be played between hosts Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on January 13.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|India
|England
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Ireland
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|New Zealand
|USA
|Scotland
|Namibia
|Nepal
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|India vs Bangladesh
|January 14, 2024
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India vs USA
|January 18, 2024
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India vs Ireland
|January 20. 2024
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Super Six stage will feature two groups, each comprised of six teams. These groups will consist of the top three teams from Groups A and D combined, as well as the top three teams from Groups B and C combined. Each team will carry forward the points, wins, and net run rate (NRR) they earned against the other Super Six qualifying teams.
During the Super Six stage, each team will play two fixtures against opponents from the corresponding group who finished in different positions during the group stage. For instance, the top team in Group A (A1) will face off against the teams placed second and third in Group D (D2 and D3).
Following the conclusion of these fixtures, the top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-final stage. The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the final, which is scheduled for February 4, 2024. Additionally, the fourth-placed teams in Groups A and D will play against each other, as will the fourth-placed teams in Groups B and C, before concluding their tournament participation.
Image: ICC