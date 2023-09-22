ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Announces Massive Prize Money For Winners Of WC23 In India

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to be held in India next month. The premier cricket event of the year will encompass a total of 48 matches held at 10 different venues. It is set to kick off on October 5 with a highly anticipated rematch of the previous edition's final, featuring defending champions England and New Zealand. In preparation for the World Cup, each participating team will have the opportunity to play two warm-up matches.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India will host the ODI World Cup entirely in the country

England are the defending champions having defeated New Zealand in 2019

The ICC has announced the prize money for Cricket World Cup 2023

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Zaheer Khan Explains Why Australia Have Added Advantage In ODI World Cup

How much prize money will be awarded to winners of the ODI World Cup?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will feature a total prize pool of USD 10 million. The champions of the tournament, as announced by the ICC on September 22, are slated to receive a significant share of this prize, totaling USD 4 million. Meanwhile, the runners-up of the final match scheduled for November 19 will be awarded USD 2 million. Losing semifinalists will receive USD 800,000 each.

In the Group Stage, all 10 participating teams will face each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four teams in the points table advancing to the semi-finals. Additionally, there is prize money to be earned for winning matches during the Group Stage, with each victory netting a team USD 40,000. At the conclusion of the Group Stage, teams that do not qualify for the knockout rounds will each receive USD 100,000.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes Names Indian Star As Best All-format Bowler In The World

India will play their first match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Image: ICC