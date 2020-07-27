ICC Announces New ODI Super League For 2023 WC Starting From ENG Vs IRE ODI On July 30

After postponing the T20 World Cup until next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a new one-day international Super League to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup which is all set to begin this week. The inaugural match of the ODI Super League will be played between current World champions England and Ireland in Southampton.

About ODI Super League

The ODI Super League was originally scheduled for a May start, but because of the pandemic, three series have already been cancelled. The tournament will be a 13-nation league, with World Cup hosts India and the next seven highest-placed teams automatically qualifying for the 2023 edition. The ICC's 12 full members and the Netherlands will take part with each side playing four home and four away three-match series. Under the previous qualifying system for last year's World Cup in England, the top eight teams in the ICC rankings were joined by the top two sides from a qualifying tournament to make up the 10-team event.

The ICC CWC Super League, which will add context to ODI series and help determine qualification for the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023, gets under way with the #ENGvIRE series.#RoadToCWC23



— ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020

ICC Statement on ODI Super League

Following the announcement ICC general manager, Geoff Allardice said that the decision to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives ICC more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important.

The 2023 World Cup postponed news was no major surprise since the dates for the two T20 World Cup had to be adjusted after the current edition of the major tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. While the BCCI decided to hold the IPL 2020 in place of World T20 in the current window, the tournament has now been scheduled between October-November 2021.

Apart from T20 World Cup, the cricket body also decided to convey the news about 2023 World Cup postponed. As per new schedule, the 2023 Cricket World Cup postponed by a few months. The 2023 World Cup was originally scheduled to be played from February 9 to March 26. But as per the new dates, the 2023 World Cup will now be held in India between October - November 2023 with the final set to be on 26 November 2023.

England vs Ireland ODI

The upcoming England vs Ireland ODI series was originally scheduled in September 2020, but the series was rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. All the three England vs Ireland ODI series will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. All three will be Day-Night matches and will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

(COVER IMAGE: ICC / TWITTER)