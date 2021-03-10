ICC Confirms Return Of Cricket's Oldest-ever USA Vs Canada Rivalry, Enthusiasts Excited

Along with the aggressive expansion of cricket into previously untapped territories like Europe over the last few years, the ICC has also aided the growth of the sport in places that are struggling to maintain their cricketing ecosystems. One such country that has been on the forefront of the ICC's work is the United States. Despite having a rich cricketing history, there hasn't been much progress in the sport in the states and their neighbouring country of Canada. However, the Canada vs USA 2021 KA Auty tournament may prove to be the start of a flourishing cricketing scene in the US.

Canada vs USA 2021 KA Auty Cup announced

Cricket Canada and USA Cricket have announced the tentative dates for the return of the Auty Cup in July 2021. The KA Auty Cup - the first season of which was played in 1844 - is considered to be the first-ever international sporting contest between two countries. The annual tournament was halted for 17 years but returned to the fore - variably, as 50-over or 20-over series - in 2011. The 2021 edition of the tournament will be an ODI series that will take place in Canada from July 26-30. The series will be preceded by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier and followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League.

Talking about the event, Paraag Marathe, recently reappointed USA Cricket Chairman, said “We would like to thank our friends at Cricket Canada for hosting the return of the Auty Cup in 2021”. Marathe also talked about the great historical significance of the league, adding that “The deep history and heritage of cricket across North America is something we both hold very dearly and we are excited to have been able to find a window to reinstate our local and historic rivalry for the Auty Cup”. Cricket Canada President Raspal Bajwa also expressed his joy at being able to have a full schedule for 2021 “after an incredibly difficult 12 months or so for all cricketing nations".

KKR team 2021 owners invest in USA's Major League Cricket tournament

Meanwhile, the sport in taking great leaps forward in the USA which will soon have its own league-style tournament in partnership with the Knight Riders Group - owned by Red Chillies Entertainment. The group's Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is now set to begin in 2022. After Indian veteran Yuvraj Singh's foray into the Global T20 Canada tournament in 2019, the MLC series can also become the breeding ground for young local cricketers to learn from experienced professionals such as Yuvraj Singh and aid in greater recognition of talents across countries.

Image credits: ICC website