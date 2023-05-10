ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League Points Table: Final Standings After BAN Vs IRE

South Africa has made a last-minute entry in the top eight teams of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI was washed out due to rain. Now the Irish team will have to battle it out in the ODI World 2023 qualifiers along with West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, and United Arab Emirates.

South Africa who were struggling to make a place in the last eight of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League gave themselves every chance to directly qualify for the big event. The Proteas last played against the Netherlands in April and beat them 2-0 in the three-match and went to the eighth spot in the standings.

Proteas needed Ireland to lose to Bangladesh if they wanted to confirm their place in the last eight teams of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India this year's October and November. After the first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland was washed out due to rain, the Proteas directly made it to the ICC Cricket WC 2023.

South Africa make it to the final eight of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

The teams that qualified directly for the IIC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 are as follows:

India New Zealand England Australia Bangladesh Pakistan Afghanistan South Africa

Coming to the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Zimbabwe and Netherlands will directly make it to the qualifiers as they finished at the bottom of the table. Scotland, Nepal, and Oman finished in the top three teams in League 2 and automatically booked their place in the World 2023 qualifiers.