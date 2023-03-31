ICC ODI World Cup Super League Points Table: Updated Standings After New Zealand Beat SL

Sri Lanka was not able to win the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and now is out of contention for direct qualification in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India later this year. The visitors lost the match by a margin of six wickets and also suffered a 2-0 series loss. The second ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch got abandoned due to rain.

With the defeat, Sri Lanka has lost the chance to make the direct qualification to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and will now travel to Zimbabwe in June this year. The Lankan lions ended their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League campaign at 81 points and were not able to go past West Indies which is in the eighth spot with 88 points.

Updated ICC ODI World Cup Super League Standings after NZ vs SL 3rd ODI

New Zealand makes things easy for South Africa

Now after Sri Lanka's defeat against New Zealand South Africa has a major chance of making a direct qualification to the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 as they will be playing a two-match ODI series against the Netherlands at home. The Proteas have chosen a pretty strong squad led by Temba Bavuma ahead of their series against Holland and now will be willing to win the series and secure the all-important qualification. The team has pretty big names like Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and David Miller.

South Africa is currently in the tenth spot with 78 points. The Proteas have played matches in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League campaign and have won seven out of their total matches whereas they have also lost 10 games. Apart from these two matches also ended up with no results.

South Africa now basically can reach up to 98 points if they win their remaining two matches against the Netherlands and will definitely surpass West Indies from the eighth spot.

Apart from South Africa Ireland can also make it to the eighth spot as they also have a series coming up against Bangladesh in May.