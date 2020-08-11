ICC Declares Itself No.1 Sports Body For Facebook Video Views In 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently launched two talk shows in the form of Cricket Inside Out and 100% Cricket in an attempt to entertain fans as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt the sport. Earlier this year, they also conducted two cricketing events, the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The aforementioned talk shows and ICC events, in addition to archival footage from the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England have seemingly kept ICC's Facebook account busy, as they recently declared themselves as the leading sports body in the world in terms of video views on Facebook this year.

ICC videos generate heavy traffic on ICC Facebook page

Earlier this week, the ICC declared itself as the leading sports body in terms of video consumption on Facebook on the basis of figures generated from the Facebook-owned analytics tool CrowdTangle. According to the findings from the tool, the ICC Facebook page attracted a staggering 1.65 billion video views this year alone. Most of the views were generated from the highlights of the knockout matches from this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup as well as from the Under-19 World Cup. In addition, the highlights of the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand garnered close to 55 million views within a month of its re-upload (July 2020).

IPL 2020 news: BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

While international cricket recently made a return in England, global stars will now be seen taking the field for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. IPL 2020 is currently on schedule to commence from September 19 and will conclude on November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift IPL 2020 out of its home country was recently made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council. The call was made due to the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

BCCI confirms IPL 2020 dates

