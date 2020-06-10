Fate Of T20 World Cup Hangs In Balance As ICC To Continue Evaluating Situation Till July

The International Cricket Council deferred its decision on the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until July. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ICC Board expressed its desire to continue its evaluation of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 with stakeholders such as governments. The contingency planning process shall evaluate health and safety among other considerations to ensure that a decision is taken in the best interests of the sport.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney stressed that the health and well-being of everyone was the top priority at this juncture. He exuded confidence in the ICC taking a well-informed decision after holding consultations with member nations, players, broadcasters, partners, and governments. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November 2020. In the meeting, the issue of tax exemptions required for ICC events also came under consideration and the ICC Board agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to December 2020 for providing a tax solution.

ICC approves changes to playing regulations

On Tuesday, the ICC Chief Executives' Committee ratified interim changes to its playing regulations to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19. For instance, teams shall be permitted to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. Moreover, players will be prohibited from using saliva to shine the ball. After two warnings for the team, the use of saliva on the ball shall attract a 5-run penalty.

Additionally, local match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials can be appointed due to the challenges with international travel. The number of unsuccessful DRS reviews has been increased to 3 for Tests and 2 for ODIs and T20s. A relaxation of rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months was approved as well.

