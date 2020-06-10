USA Wants To Host Cricket World Cup; Assures 'every Venue Would Be Sold Out'

USA cricket has expressed its desire to host the Cricket World Cup in the future, claiming that the country and its fans had a huge appetite for the game. Former ICC member and USA Cricket chief Iain Higgins expressed confidence in America's ability to host ICC events and boasted that every venue would be sold out. USA gained ODI status in the year 2019, following which they went on to beat Scotland.

USA wants to host World Cup

Higgins revealed that the country's board was preparing for big-ticket events and even speculated hosting an India-Pakistan clash, which he claimed would do so very well in the non-traditional market in America. Further, the former ICC member said they were aiming to develop quality venues around the country which could hold various tournaments. Higgins hoped that ICC would approve their presentation and would grant permission for them to host mega-events from the 2023 cycle.

Further, Higgins offered an insight into the plan of setting up a T20 league in the USA, revealing that the plan was to come up with six venues that could host international games. Higgins said that other sports have used their major events as catalysts for growth in non-traditional markets. In addition to this, the USA is also eyeing the Test status in the next decade alongside becoming a full member of the ICC in the next 10 years.

