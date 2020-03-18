RCB Superstar AB De Villiers To Decide On T20 World Cup Fate Post IPL 2020

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has been linked with a return the South African national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the middle-order batsman claims that he is taking things slowly and will decide on a return after IPL 2020. AB de Villiers, who will feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020 will have more time on his hands to make the call with IPL postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, with reports suggesting that the cash-rich league could be moved further ahead to July.

RCB Star AB de Villiers will decide South Africa fate after IPL 2020

Former South Africa captain and RCB star AB de Villiers spoke to a leading Indian news portal and said that he is taking things slowly and will weigh up his options post IPL 2020. The newly-revamped South Africa backroom staff have publicly made it clear that they would welcome de Villiers back to the scheme of things as the Proteas are staring at a rebuild. He said that his focus is currently only on RCB and helping the team realise their potential in IPL 2020 and all other decisions will have to wait. IPL 2020 will be AB de Villiers' tenth season with RCB and the South African will hope to end their 12-year wait for the trophy.

AB in full flight is a sight to behold! ✈️ #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/jmZdet0dfz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2020

IPL postponed until April 15; could be delayed even further

RCB fans might have to wait longer to see AB de Villiers in action after the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council postponed the cash-rich tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. While both BCCI and the IPL franchises will want the tournament to kick-off as quickly as possible, the call is in the hands of the government and health officials. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier hinted at a shortened IPL, but it remains to be seen if IPL 2020 will kick-off on the newly-scheduled date of April 15 considering the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

IPL postponed: AB de Villiers' RCB career at a glance

RCB snapped up AB de Villiers ahead of the 2011 season for a whopping $1.5 million and over the years, the former South African skipper has shown he's worth every penny. The former Delhi Daredevils batsman has scored a whopping 3,724 runs for RCB in just 126 IPL games including 30 half-centuries and two centuries. De Villiers has formed a famed partnership with skipper Virat Kohli and the duo will hope to lead RCB to their first-ever IPL title in the upcoming season.

