Major League Cricket draft live streaming: How to watch MLC draft in India, UK and US

Major League Cricket: The America-based Major League Cricket has picked further buzz among the fans with the arrival of draft day. A total of 6 franchises will be a part of the tournament and four of them will be owned by IPL outfits. While the tournament will begin in July, the building of squads will start today as teams will engage in the official draft today.

With this tournament, USA will officially set foot in the franchise cricket and thus as cricket fans, who are always eager to catch every action related to cricket, you could get hold of this new addition live. The MLC have granted the provision to watch the draft live on Youtube, moreover, some broadcasters would be telecasting it live. Here, are the details regarding Major League Cricket draft live streaming.

Where is the Major League Cricket draft being held?

The Major League Cricket draft is scheduled to take place at The Space Center Houston in USA.

When will the Major League Cricket draft begin?

The Major League Cricket is slated to begin at 6:AM IST on Monday, March 20, 2023.

How to watch the live telecast of the Major League Cricket draft in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of the Major League Cricket can tune in to the official YouTube Channel – MLC Network. Jio Cinema and Sports 18 will bring the action from the draft in India.

How to watch the Major League Cricket live streaming in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of the Major League Cricket in India can visit the the official YouTube Channel – MLC Network or can watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Major League Cricket draft in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live streaming of the Major League Cricket will be available on official YouTube Channel –MLC Network at 12:30 AM GMT.

How to watch Major League Cricket draft in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live streaming of the Major League Cricket will be available on the official YouTube Channel – MLC Network, at 8:30 PM EDT.