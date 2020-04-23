ICC's Upcoming Meeting To See Boards Discuss International Cricket's Survival: Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to put all proposed international tours until June on hold. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the lucrative Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. While the highly-awaited T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in October-November this year, much still remains uncertain about future international projects as the threat of coronavirus continues to loom on.

ICC, BCCI and others to discuss damage control

According to a recent statement issued by the ICC, the apex body will assemble a conference call on Thursday, April 23 with all member countries including BCCI and Cricket Australia. ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said that the meeting is to analyse the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis on cricket and to discuss the future of international cricket. The meeting is set to collectively discuss and prioritise the resumption of future bilateral tours, ICC events and domestic competitions.

Regarding the upcoming immediate ICC events like the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, the ICC Chief Executive said that they will continue to assess the current and foreseeable situation in Australia with the help of the Australian government. Other major ICC events expected to be highlighted in the meeting are the proposed ICC ODI Super League and the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. As far as non-ICC events are concerned, one can expect IPL to be a leading topic of discussion among domestic cricketing affairs.

Harsha Bhogle on IPL and T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle recently gave his take on two of the most anticipated T20 tournaments of the year: IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup. Bhogle took to Twitter and made a prediction that IPL 2020 can be played in October if the T20 World Cup gets delayed or cancelled. The IPL 2020 was initially slated to commence on March 29 before getting suspended by the BCCI.

The key is what happens with the T20 World Cup. If that can't be played in October in Australia, it opens a window for the IPL which is a source of revenue for a national federation at the expense of an ICC event. If India is ready for cricket, there will be pressure to switch — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2020

