ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here Are The Final 10 Teams Who Will Play The Tournament In India

ICC ODI World Cup: The countdown to the biggest cricketing Event has just begun and all the contesting teams will look forward to it with hopes of clinching the ultimate ODI glory. England are the defending champions of the title and the coveted trophy and they will have to defend their crown against 9 other teams eyeing the same prize. The World Cup returns to India after a long haul of 12 years and the onus will be on the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma to get their hands on the silverware.

The ODI World Cup will be hosted by India later this year

England are the defending champions of the coveted trophy

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are the final two teams to qualify for the World Cup

ODI World Cup 2023: 10 teams finalized for marquee tournament

Before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers, there were only 8 Test-playing nations who were set to compete in the event. After the culmination of the qualifying round, the ODI World Cup has got its final two contenders for the title. Sri Lanka and Netherlands have made their presence felt and they certainly look like the underdogs that every tournament needs. The qualifiers also made a lot of headlines after West Indies crashed out of the World Cup and the team had to face a lot of flak for their dismal show on the world stage. Bas de Leede led Netherlands's charge and was the chief architect in their victory. Bas de Leede ended up scoring 123 runs from 92 deliveries and left the Scottish team stunned.

Final list of teams participating in the ODI World Cup 2023

India

Australia

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Netherlands beat Scotland to book their ticket to India

In their match against Scotland, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. Scotalnd courtesy of a stellar hundred from Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington's heroics posted a total of 277 runs. Interestingly, it was just Bas de Leede who with his 5 wicket haul restricted the Scottish side to under 300 odd runs. While chasing the total, Bas de Leede rose to the occasion and scored a quickfire knock of 123 from 92 balls. The Netherlands now become the 10th team who will compete in the ODI World Cup later this year.