ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Netherlands Qualify For The WC In India, Beat Scotland

The Netherlands have finally sealed their berth in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The Dutch players are now the tenth team to qualify and join Sri Lanka from ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers. They have defeated Scotland by a margin of 4 wickets and will travel to India later this year for the marquee tournament. Bas de Leede scored 123 runs and took 5 wickets to power the Netherlands to their first World Cup since 2011.

3 things you need to know

Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets to qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India

All 10 teams who will play World Cup in India have been determined

This will be Netherlands' first appearance in a ODI World Cup since 2011

Netherlands qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India

The Netherlands managed to pull off an unthinkable feat and they have to thank Bas de Leede for his heroic effort. The talented all-rounder first put out an outstanding bowling display as his five-wicket haul restricted Scotland to a competitive score of 277.

The 23-year-old then played an exemplary knock of 123 to help his country claim historic place in the World Cup. The European giants who are known for their trickery in football are slowly progressing towards stamping their authority in cricket.

Netherlands vs Scotland: Bas de Leede is the star

Following West Indies and Zimnbabwe's slip-ups, Netherlands took all the advantages and will now travel to India alongside Sri Lanka who already sealed a berth in the World Cup finals to be held later this year.

The Dutch side won the toss and decided to bowl in a bid to utilise the morning conditions. The idea seemed to have an instant effect as Logan van Beek removed Matthew Cross to deliver an early jolt to the Scottish side.

The batting side were struggling at 64/3 at one time but a timely century from Brandon McMullen revived their hopes. While chasing the target, the Netherlands also saw their wickets down in quick succession but an all-round performance from De Leede laid a comfortable platform for them.

ICC World Cup 2023: The final 10 teams who have qualified

India Australia Bangladesh Pakistan England New Zealand Afghanistan and South Africa Sri Lanka Netherlands

The tournament will start from 5th October as England are set to take on New Zealand in a repeat of the last edition's World Cup final. The summit clash is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19th November.