Why you're reading this: One of the oldest cricket venues in the world, The Harare Sports Club became a subject of concern for the fans as a huge fire broke out in the premises. The World Cup qualifier games, where the teams are perspiring hard for the vacant two spots of the eminent tournament are being held at this stadium. So, has the fire been extinguished? what is the current situation of the ground? What damages have been incurred? Here's what has been reported till now.

3 Things you need to know

Harare Sports Complex caught fire on Tuesday

The facility is in Zimbabwe

The venue is in use for the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers tournament

Also Read | ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures, Squads, Format & All You Need To Know About The Event

Fire breaks out at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe amid World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The Harare Sports Club of Zimbabwe which has been a bearer of superlative cricket action came under threat as a fire fot ignited inside the facility. The response Team, however, was quick to act thus no lasting damage occurred. The intense flares occurred close to the ground. ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket made a quick inspection of the playing conditions and cleared the ground for further use in the tournament.

Developing Sad Story !!



It appears a fire 🔥 has broken out at some section of Harare Sports Club or nearer to !!



I hope the fire will be contained before any significant damage as we are in the midst of World Cup Qualifiers!! 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/VuZIQKFsNA — Don Conrado Sol 🇿🇼👉🇿🇦👴 (@haploz99) June 20, 2023

Harare Fire Brigade responded and quickly doused the fire at Harare Sports Club. There was no damage to property and there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/aiHPADMf8d — The Pundit (@KevinMapasure) June 20, 2023

Following Zimbabwe's emphatic 6-wicket win over the Netherlands on Tuesday, flames began to become visible from the southern end of the ground. The material that picked the blaze was the thatched roofing of the castle corner. The cause of the fire however isn't known till now.

Also Read | 'Will Anyone Even Notice': Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At ICC Over Decision In Ashes Test

The concerned authorities were notified instantly and because of the ground's proximity to the Zimbabwe House, a key government establishment, quick action was taken to assuage the flares that as per reports were as high as a tree. Following the inspection, the ground will be used for 3 more group matches, 4 super six matches and one championship final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to take place on July 9, 2023.