ODI World Cup Super League: South Africa's Qualification Scenario For WC 2023 Explained

The ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, is all set to be held in India in this year's October-November. Teams like New Zealand, England, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have already been for the event whereas, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies are still trailing for direct qualification for the mega cricketing event.

South Africa although seems to be in one of the best positions to achieve a direct qualification as they have a two-match series left against the Netherlands.

South Africa recently played a three-match ODI series against West Indies which ended at a margin of 1-1. Now, South Africa has just one series left against the Netherlands and now it has become very important for them to win the series and also put them in a position so that they can directly qualify for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup which is set to be held in India later this year.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will play the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series which is starting on March 31, 2023, in Benoni. Seeing the importance of the series the South African team has announced a pretty strong full-fledged team consisting of players like Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

ODI World Cup Super League points table

South Africa's qualification scenario for ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023?

South Africa is currently placed in the tenth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table with seven wins from 19 matches and also with 78 points.

With the Proteas having 78 points in their bag, if the team wins both their matches against the Netherlands then it will take them over the West Indies which are currently placed in eighth position with 88 points. Every game in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League has a value of 10 points.

Apart from South Africa, Sri Lanka who is playing against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series after their second ODI got washed out Christchurch their chance to make a direct entry into the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup has been dented. The Sri Lankan team is currently in the ninth spot with 81 points. The visitors lost to the Kiwis in the first ODI by a margin of 198 runs and now they have a last chance in the form of the third ODI against the hosts to keep their hopes alive for the World Cup 2023 direct qualification