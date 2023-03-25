ZIM Vs NED: Dream11 Team, Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, Fantasy Tips For 3rd ODI

Zim vs Ned: The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Netherlands is set to take place today. The match will decide the series which at the moment is all square. Venue of the match will be the same i.e., the Harare Sports Club.

Following the two closely contested encounters, which saw Netherlands winning the first ODI by 3 wickets and Zimbabawe coming back in the second to secure a nervy win of 1-run, the day when the series concluder will be played has arrived. While the series has been nothing short of a thriller up until now, it is expected that the 3rd match will also set similar exploits. However, to know what will happen we need to know how to watch the match. For that, a provision has been made plus there's information related to Dream11 too. Thus, to catch the live action get hold of the following details related to Zim vs Ned 3rd ODI and Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live streaming.

How to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans eager to watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI can tune into FanCode for the live streaming. The match will start at 12:45 PM IST on Saturday, March 25.

How to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI in Zimbabwe?

Cricket fans in Zimbabwe can watch the ZIM VS NED 3rd ODI on ZBC. The match will start at 9:15 AM CAT

How to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI in US and UK?

Fans around the world can also watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI on ICC.tv. The match will start at 3:15 AM EST. In UK, the match will begin at 7:15 AM GMT on Saturday.

Zim vs Ned Dream11 predictions and Fantasy picks

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Ryan Burl

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen

ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI: Predicted Paying XIs

Zimbabwe: CR Ervine(C), GS Ballance, Sikandar Raza, RP Burl, W Madhevere, SC Williams, B Evans, Clive Madande, WP Masakadza, TL Chatara, B Muzarabani

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma.