ICC Shares New Zealand Cricketer Glenn Phillips' Switch-hit, Breaks The Internet

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips smashed a bizarre switch-hit on Wednesday against Otago in the ongoing 2019-20 Ford Trophy. Playing for Auckland, Phillips scored 156 runs from just 135 balls to propel his side to a 97-run win. His switch hit, which sailed over third-man for a six, circulated around social media and even caught the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC makes Glenn Phillips shot breaks the internet

The ICC posted a 16-second video of the shot on their Twitter handle, which immediately went viral around the cricketing fraternity. Along with the switch hit, Phillips attacked Otago’s bowling to all corners with unconventional shots. His innings comprised of 16 fours and three sixes and it came at a strike rate of 115.55.

Our Men's A team are into the Final of the Taupo Quadrangular T20 tournament after defeating Central Districts A.



Auckland A 182/9 (H van Vuuren 55, R Hira 44, Q Childs 4-21, J McKay 3-28) defeated CD A 154/9 (M Ave 53, T McGrath 33, C de Beer 4-19) by 28 runs.#TheAucklandWay — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 28, 2019

Auckland’s 97-run victory also enabled them to the second spot in the ongoing tournament. With three wins out of four matches, Auckland are only behind Canterbury, who are at the top of the points table. Auckland will now face the table-toppers on Friday, November 29.

22-year-old Glenn Phillips has represented New Zealand in 11 T20I matches in which he scored just 140 runs at an average of 15.55. However, the right-hander boasts of an impressive List A and domestic T20 record, having scored over 1,000 runs in both formats. He maintains a staggering strike-rate of 134.73 in the shortest format and has scored two centuries and 14 half-centuries. The cricketer is also likely to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction.

