ICC Shortlists 9 Candidates For 'Player Of The Tournament', Richa Ghosh Makes The Cut

India's Richa Ghosh made it to the 9 ICC Player of the Tournament shortlists and is the only Indian present in the list. Richa Ghosh performed brilliantly for the Indian team and played the role of a finisher for the Indian team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Richa Ghosh was Team India's second highest run scorer after Smriti Mandhana. Richa score 136 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 130.76 whereas her average was 68.

Richa Ghosh played crucial knocks of 31 and 44 against Pakistan and West Indies and played an important role in Team India's chase. Richa Ghosh was also the part of the U19 World Cup led by Shafali Verma and also played an important role in Team India's campaign to win the World Cup.

If we talk about Team India's campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 , Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the tournament after they lost to Australia by 5 runs in the semi final.

Team India had a fine group stage wherein they won their three group matches out of the four they played. Team India won matches against Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland whereas lost to England in a close encounter.

Smriti Mandhana on one side was Team India's highest run scorer so Renuka Singh on the other side was their highest wicket taker. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues also chipped in with performances when the team needed them.

Talking about the other players in the list, it is dominated by the Australian players as three Aussie players have added their names to the list. Two players each from England and South Africa have added their names to the list whereas India and West Indies feature 1-1 players each from both sides.

England have dominated the leading run scorer and leading wicket taker list as both the lists have English players at the top. Natalie Sciver Brunt tops the leading run scorers list with 216 runs in the tournament whereas Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket taker with 11 wickets.