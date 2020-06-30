Last Updated:

ICC Slammed For Being 'hypocrites' On Not Allowing MS Dhoni's 'Balidan' Design On Gloves

ICC's decision to allow the West Indies team to wear the 'Black Lives Matter' symbol on their jerseys has drawn a lot of criticism from Indian fans.

Jatin Malu
ICC

West Indies cricket team are set to wear a 'Black Lives Matter' symbol on the collars of their jersey during the upcoming England vs West Indies 2020 series starting from July 8. According to media reports, the logo used will be the one worn on the shirts of all 20 Premier League football clubs. It is designed by Alisha Hosannah, partner of Watford FC footballer Troy Deeney.

England vs West Indies 2020: Fans slam ICC for their double standards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given permission for the emblem to be worn on the team's collars. The ICC's decision to allow the West Indies team to wear the 'Black Lives Matter' symbol on their jerseys has drawn a lot of criticism from Indian fans. Speaking about the movement, in his first press conference of the tour, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness." 

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality," he said.

As soon as ICC announced the decision on Twitter, several Indian fans bashed the governing body in the comments section. In fact, the criticism was so severe that the ICC had to hide a number of replies. ICC even went on to block some users as Indian fans pointed out their hypocrisy.

The fans pointed out ICC’s decision to not let MS Dhoni wear the gloves with the insignia of the Indian Army on it during last year’s World Cup. The ICC had received a lot of flak for their decision during the World Cup too and the fans are furious once again as they accused the ICC of double standards. Fans went on to call out ICC for their hypocrisy which led to a lot of reactions. Let's take a look at a few of the strongest reactions.

