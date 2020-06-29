MS Dhoni 'blew Away' Famous Bollywood Star In 2007 Videocon TVC: Piyush Pandey

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni has been one of the top leading cricketers in the country for more than a decade and a half now. The veteran stumper has several brands at his disposal. MS Dhoni also has been a part of several television commercials and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is a decent actor.

Piyush Pandey calls MS Dhoni best actor among cricketers, recalls time with Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, India's 'guru' of the advertising world since years and the Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy, Piyush Pandey named MS Dhoni as the best actor among all the cricketers. He recalled his time with MS Dhoni from a Videocon commercial where the former Indian captain had outperformed even a mainstream Bollywood actor. Piyush Pandey, who himself is an ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer, gave his opinion on the association of cricketers with the commercial world in the latest episode of the podcast '22 Yarns' with Gaurav Kapur.

Piyush Pandey was asked who is the best actor on screen among all the cricketers. He did not hesitate in taking MS Dhoni's name while giving the example of a Videocon commercial that the CSK captain had done with a Bollywood actor. Pandey spoke about Videocon commercial 13 years back where Dhoni and the Bollywood star featured together. He further asked the host to see it and tell him if he is wrong about MS Dhoni's acting skills.

While the host mentioned that it was not easy to outshine the Bollywood star in question, who he also called a 'scene-stealer', Pandey went on to say that, with all due respect to the Bollywood actor, MS Dhoni 'blew him away' with his acting skills.

Piyush Pandey was further asked about the first instance he had worked with the CSK captain. Pandey claimed that it was the same Videocon commercial that they had worked together for the first time, followed by multiple other engagements. Pandey went on to call MS Dhoni as an effortless actor, which makes it easy to work with him. He also lauded MS Dhoni's commitment and sincerity and appreciated him as a human being.

In the same conversation, Pandey also revealed that he was the first person to shoot a commercial with Sachin Tendulkar. Pandey said that he was the first one to use Sachin Tendulkar in an ad and added that it's shown in his film also. Pandey revealed that it was a commercial for Band-Aid, where he is playing tennis ball cricket with the youngsters in the colony. That was in his early days. He also said that he has worked with Sachin Tendulkar many times later also. He also talked about the latest commercial he did with Sachin Tendulkar for the Skill India campaign and lauded the brilliant job done by the 'Master Blaster'.

The advertisements 'guru' reckoned that many cricketers take advertising as a source of 'quick money' rather than another proper job to be done, which is why the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar stand out from the rest.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others besides the likes of Videocon in the past.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

