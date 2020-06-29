MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Disclose Their Marks In Board Exams And Their Favourite Subjects

Former India captain MS Dhoni has time and again proven himself to be one of the sharpest cricketing brains in the world. The right-hander is known for his astute understanding of the situation and quick reflexes. MS Dhoni has turned several matches on his own with his instinctive decisions and calculative approach which have paid off more often than not.

How did MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli fare academically?

On the other hand, India captain Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best batsman in the world at the moment. The 31-year old has been at the top of his game for almost a decade now. Virat Kohli has broken numerous records in his career and is known for his ability to read the game while chasing. The RCB captain has a record like no other when it comes to chasing a target.

The question that often comes to mind regarding these cricketers, who are excellent at the sport, is - how did they fare in their board exams? In 2018, MS Dhoni visited Virender Sehwag’s school on the outskirts of Delhi and revealed how much he ended up scoring in his 10th and 12th board exams. MS Dhoni, who is known for his brilliant performances on the field, couldn't quite perform the same way in his board exams. The veteran stumper managed a moderate score of 56 percent in 12th and 66 in 10th. For Mahi, cricket became a priority as he often travelled out of Ranchi to play matches while he was in the 12th standard.

During an interview with The Print, MS Dhoni also revealed the name of his favourite subject in school. Dhoni revealed that he loved maths and added that he was very good at it till class V. However, after that, algebra and everything came in, and his focus shifted to cricket, so it became more difficult for the former Indian captain. However, MS Dhoni said that if he had to pick something, he would pick maths because he was good at it. MS Dhoni further added that after class VI, even though he got bad at the subject, he loved geometry.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli wasn't a bright student either, by his own admission. However, he accepted that he was smart enough to understand things. Virat Kohli revealed mathematics was the one subject he feared the most during his school days. While speaking on ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger,’ Virat Kohli said that in maths, they used to have exams and the maximum marks one could get were 100. He reckoned that he was so bad he scored a mere three marks once.

Virat Kohli further suggested that he did not understand why anyone would want to learn maths. He said he could not understand the complications behind it and added that he has never used those formulae in life. Virat Kohli opined that he just wanted to get through his 10th-grade exam because they used to happen at a state level and after that, you could choose if you wanted to continue with maths or not. In the end, he chuckled, saying that he has never worked that hard in cricket, the way he did to pass in that exam.

Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli Instagram