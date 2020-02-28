ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Retains No.2 Spot In Batting Rankings After Stellar NZ Tour

Indian batsman KL Rahul retained his spot (No. 2) in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. The right-hander is currently at 823 rating points and is behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam in the T20I batting charts. KL Rahul’s rise as a top-tier T20I batsman can be attributed to his consistent performances in the shortest format of the game.

ICC T20I rankings: KL Rahul holds on to the second spot

During the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and hosts New Zealand, KL Rahul aggregated 224 runs across five matches to be adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’. He also created the record for the most runs scored by any batsmen in a bilateral T20I competition. His performances helped India register a 5-0 series whitewash over the Black Caps. The 27-year-old then carried on his golden run of form in the ODIs that followed. He scored another 204 runs in three matches.

Apart from KL Rahul, other Indians featuring on the top 10 list included skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli also retained his position as the World No. 10 ranked batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. Meanwhile, Australian spinner Ashton Agar jumped up six places to the fourth position in bowling charts. Agar picked up eight wickets (including a hat-trick) in South Africa and was instrumental in Australia’s 2-1 triumph in the T20I series.

ICC T20I rankings: KL Rahul to resume KXIP team 2020 duties in IPL 2020

KL Rahul is set to lead the KXIP team 2020 in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, the batsman was retained by the franchise for ₹11 crore. Rahul has been an integral member of KXIP ever since he joined the side in IPL 2018. KL Rahul is currently a part of India's Test squad in the NZ vs Ind Test series. Rahul has had a fine NZ vs Ind series in white-ball cricket, making him one of the sought after cricketers in the country.

