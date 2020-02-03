IPL 2020: From KL Rahul To Murugan Ashwin, Salaries Of All Kings XI Punjab Players

Over the years, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have fielded some very strong teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but none have been able to get them the coveted IPL trophy. In 2014, the team got the closest it has ever been to the trophy and almost clinched it in a thrilling final against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 2020 IPL Auctions, the Kings XI Punjab got their hands on Glenn Maxwell and tried to give a new look to the team. Here are the salaries of all their players ahead of IPL 2020.

KXIP Team 2020: Player salaries

KL Rahul (captain)

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will serve as the team's new captain and will be paid ₹11 crores.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder will be paid ₹10.75 crores.

Sheldon Cottrell

The West-Indian bowler will be paid ₹8.5 crores.

Krishnappa Gowtham

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹6.2 crores.

Karun Nair

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹5.6 crores.

Mohammed Shami

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹4.8 crores.

Nicholas Pooran

The West-Indian wicketkeeper/batsman will be paid ₹4.2 crores.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

The Aghani bowler will be paid ₹4 crores.

Chris Jordan

The English bowler will be paid ₹3 crores.

Chris Gayle

The West-Indian batsman will be paid ₹2 crores.

Ravi Bishnoi

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹2 crores.

Mandeep Singh

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹1.4 crores.

Mayank Agarwal

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹1 crore.

Hardus Viljoen

The South-African bowler will be paid ₹75 lakhs.

Prabhsimran Singh

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹55 lakhs.

Deepak Hooda

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs.

Jimmy Neesham

The Kiwi all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs.

Darshan Nalkande

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹30 lakhs.

Sarfaraz Khan

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹25 lakhs.

Murugan Ashwin

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Jagadeesha Suchith

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Harpreet Brar

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Arshdeep Singh

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Tajinder Singh

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

Ishan Porel

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

