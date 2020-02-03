IPL 2020: From KL Rahul To Murugan Ashwin, Salaries Of All Kings XI Punjab Players

Over the years, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have fielded some very strong teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but none have been able to get them the coveted IPL trophy. In 2014, the team got the closest it has ever been to the trophy and almost clinched it in a thrilling final against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 2020 IPL Auctions, the Kings XI Punjab got their hands on Glenn Maxwell and tried to give a new look to the team. Here are the salaries of all their players ahead of IPL 2020.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will serve as the team's new captain and will be paid ₹11 crores.
The Australian all-rounder will be paid ₹10.75 crores.
The West-Indian bowler will be paid ₹8.5 crores.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹6.2 crores.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹5.6 crores.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹4.8 crores.
The West-Indian wicketkeeper/batsman will be paid ₹4.2 crores.
The Aghani bowler will be paid ₹4 crores.
The English bowler will be paid ₹3 crores.
The West-Indian batsman will be paid ₹2 crores.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹2 crores.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹1.4 crores.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹1 crore.
The South-African bowler will be paid ₹75 lakhs.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹55 lakhs.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs.
The Kiwi all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹30 lakhs.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹25 lakhs.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
The Indian bowler will be paid ₹20 lakhs.
