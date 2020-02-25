Kapil Dev Astonished At Virat Kohli For Ignoring KL Rahul Post Wellington Test Drubbing

The Indian team recently suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The defeat was their first since December 2018 and it also broke their seven-match winning streak in the longest format. New Zealand now lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

NZ vs Ind: Kapil Dev bemused at Virat Kohli for excluding KL Rahul

After India’s crushing defeat, former Indian captain Kapil Dev criticised Virat Kohli and co. for their lacklustre outing in Wellington. While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Kapil Dev praised New Zealand for their performance and questioned Virat Kohli’s tactics for the game. He pointed out that no one in the Indian team is permanent and a new line-up is seen in almost every game.

While lashing out at Virat Kohli and co., Kapil Dev also expressed his astonishment over the exclusion of in-form batsman KL Rahul from the playing XI. Notably, KL Rahul was not selected for the Wellington Test in spite of scoring runs in heaps in the preceding T20I and ODI series in the ongoing tour. KL Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ in India’s 5-0 series win in T20Is for scoring 224 runs in five matches.

The right-hander also notched up his fourth ton in the third match of the ODI series for India. Speaking in defence of KL Rahul, Kapil Dev said that the batsman is in fine form at the moment and it makes no sense to keep him out. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also mentioned that an in-form player needs to get opportunities to play for his national side.

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Live

The second Test match between the two nations will now be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will be played between February 29 and March 4. The ongoing Test series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Jo6w0HOybN #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/N9nxwVH0no — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

