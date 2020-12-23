ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Jumps A Place To 7th Spot, Tim Seifert Breaks Into Top 10

After having led New Zealand to a 2-1 win over Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 series, Kiwi opener Tim Seifert broke into the top 10 of the ICC T20 Player Rankings for batting. Seifert smashed 176 runs in the three-match series and jumped 24 spots to claim the 7th position. Along with Seifert, his national teammate Tim Southee also made huge gains as claimed the 7th position. As a result of his six wickets in the series, the speedster jumped 7 places to reach his career-best rankings.

Meanwhile, despite the T20 series win against Australia recently, the T20 rankings for bowling featured no Indian in the top 10. On the other hand, Team India skipper Virat Kohli jumped a spot to grab the 7th spot. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul held on to his third position with 816 points whereas England's Dawid Malan sits atop the table with 915 points.

Pakistan's defeat did not do any wonders for its players but veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez jumped 14 places to reach 33rd position. Speedsters Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi also made gains but none of them broke into the top 10.

ICC Test Rankings

After a match-winning performance against India in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Josh Hazlewood jumped four places on the ICC Test Rankings for Bowling. The Australian speedster now sits at the fifth place, courtesy of his heroics against India at the Adelaide where he teamed up with Pat Cummins to rattle the Indian batting lineup. Hazlewood picked up only one wicket in the first innings, however, he wreaked complete havoc in the second innings as he grabbed a fifer off just five overs.

The top four players on the Test Rankings for bowling remain unchanged as Pat Cummins sits atop the table with 910 points in his bag. Second-placed Stuart Broad will have a lot of catching up to do if he intends to displace Cummins as he lags behind by 65 points. The third and fourth place has been occupied by Kiwi pacers Neil Wagner and Tim Southee, respectively.

In the ICC Test rankings for Batting, Cheteshwar Pujara slipped down a position to the eighth spot with 755 points whereas Indian skipper Virat Kohli moved two points closer to table-topper Steve Smith. While Smith has 901 points, Kohli has got 888 points in his bag and Kane Williamson follows the Indian with 877 points.

