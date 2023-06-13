ICC To Introduce Two Rules In Domestic T20 Leagues To Protect Future Of Cricket: Reports

Why you're reading this: As franchise cricket leagues continue to grow in popularity worldwide, concerns have arisen regarding the potential decline of international cricket, similar to the dominance of European football leagues over international games. This concern was further highlighted by England batsman Jason Roy's decision to forego his contract with the ECB in favor of a lucrative offer from the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise, LA Knight Riders. To address these fears, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to introduce two significant rules that will apply to franchise leagues globally.

3 things you need to know

The ICC is planning to introduce two major rules to curb the domination of franchise cricket.

England cricketer Jason Roy recently signed a multi-league deal with the Knight Riders group.

The ICC and cricket boards across the world are worried about the expansion of league cricket

What are the rules that ICC is planning to bring into the domestic T20 league?

According to a report from The Telegraph, the ICC intends to adopt the Indian Premier League's policy of allowing only four overseas players in the playing XI. Additionally, franchisees will be required to pay a fee to their respective national boards for each signed player.

The introduction of the four-player rule is a response to the International League T20 (ILT20) held in the United Arab Emirates, which permitted nine overseas players in the starting XI. The report also suggests that an upcoming T20 league in Saudi Arabia may follow a similar format. By implementing this rule, the risk of players sacrificing their national contracts to participate in T20 franchise leagues is reduced.

Under the new regulations, each franchise must pay a minimum of 10 percent of a player's fee to their national board, serving as a significant source of income for the respective cricket board. This payment structure mirrors the rule already established in the Indian Premier League.

ECB chief expresses concern over the impact of leagues on international cricket

Expressing his concerns, ECB chief Ian Gould emphasized the potential impact of franchise cricket on the international game. He highlighted the challenge faced by the ECB in generating revenue to support various aspects of the game while franchise tournaments are not charged for players' services. Gould emphasized the importance of funding the development pathway to ensure long-term success.

"We need to fund the pathway. We will always do that. Having a really strong, healthy pathway is the secret to long-term success," Gould stated during an interview with The Final Word Cricket Podcast this month.

