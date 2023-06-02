ECB CEO Drops Massive Comment On India And ICC's Financial Revenue Model Inequality

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Richard Gould backed India while speaking about the proposed ICC financial model for the 2024-27 cycle. ECB is one of the three major cricket boards in the world after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA). The proposed ICC financial model proposed for the four-year cycle will see the BCCI receive about USD 230 million per year, which represents 38.5% of the ICC's total annual earnings.

As per ESPNcricinfo, ECB chief executive Richard Gould defended the proposed financial model and said, “I get it (the financial inequality). But I also understand how important India is, because without them we wouldn’t have the kind of revenues that are coming into the game. As reported earlier, from next year onwards, the BCCI could claim around 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings.

More about the proposed ICC financial model for the 2024-27 cycle

As per the new proposed model for the 2024-27 cycle, the BCCI might receive approximately US$ 230 million each year, which accounts for 38.5% of ICC's total annual earnings of US$ 600 million, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.The governance of international cricket is primarily influenced by three major cricket boards: the BCCI, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA).

These boards have significant influence over financial matters, the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP), and the scheduling of major ICC events. With the BCCI already receiving 38.5% of the ICC's annual income, the share available for the ECB and CA is now reduced. According to the same ESPNcricinfo report, the ECB is projected to receive approximately USD 41.33 million (6.89%), while Cricket Australia could earn USD 37.53 million (6.25%) from the ICC's total earnings during the 2024-2027 cycle.

The proposed financial model suggests that ICC's full members will receive USD 532.84 million (88.81%), while associate members will receive USD 67.16 million (11.19%). Earlier last month, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting pointed out the issues with payment systems as a major reason behind the decreasing influx of youngsters in the red-ball format. He further suggested ICC has a significant role in trying to make the payment systems even across Test match cricket.