The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

ICC Trolled By Netizens With Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes On Stuart Broad's Test Debut Post

Cricket News

ICC took to Twitter to congratulate Stuart Broad on completing 12 yrs in Tests. Netizens trolled ICC reminding them about Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes in 2007 T20 WC.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
ICC

England speedster Stuart Broad completed 12 years in Test cricket on Monday. Broad had made his debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of the three-match Test series in Colombo. Since then, he has been the spearhead of England's bowling attack in all forms of the game. The right-arm pacer has grabbed 471 wickets from 134 Tests at an average of 28.77 with 17 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls. ICC took to Twitter to congratulate Broad on completing 12 years in Tests posting a picture of the speedster and captioned it "Can you believe @StuartBroad8 made his Test debut #OnThisDay 12 years ago. There have been some memorable spells along the way, which has been your favourite?"

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Picks 2 Indian Batsmen Who Can Break His 400* Record, Here Are His Choices

ICC's tweet congratulating Stuart Broad

ALSO READ | The Hilarious Banter Between Yuvraj Singh And Stuart Broad Is Sure To Leave You In Splits

However, Indian cricket fans went berserk over the post as they trolled ICC by reminding them of how Broad was hit for six consecutive sixes in an over at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. It was only the second instance of six sixes being hit in an over in international cricket after South African Herschelle Gibbs had done it in the 2007 50-over World Cup. Let us look at how netizens trolled ICC.

ICC trolled by Indian fans for congratulating Stuart Broad

ALSO READ | England's Stuart Broad Trolls Himself Over Yuvraj Singh's 'six Sixes'

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad's Day Made By A Fan Who Reckons He Would Have Dismissed David Warner

Published:
COMMENT
