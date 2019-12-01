Stuart Broad's Day Made By A Fan Who Reckons He Would Have Dismissed David Warner

Stuart Broad has been one of England's best bowlers and has been spearheading the bowling attack along with James Anderson in Tests for many years. He along with Anderson has helped in providing a lot of breakthroughs for England early on and has also played an instrumental role in winning a lot of matches in the longest format. Meanwhile, Broad was shocked after Tim Paine had declared the Australian innings when Warner looked set to break Brian Lara's world record in Tests.

A fan makes Stuart Broad's day

David Warner, who was batting at 335 and looked set to break Brian Lara's 15-year-old Test record had to wait for another day as Australian skipper Tim Paine declared the innings much to the dismay of everyone. Even Stuart Broad was stunned and commented on ICC's Instagram page by writing that the world record was looking like it would be in danger. However, his day was made by a fan who had photoshopped the veteran pacer's head on a Pakistani bowler and wrote that it was the only way for Pakistan to dismiss David Warner.

Even Broad was pretty impressed with the fan's creativity and he told him that it really made him smile.

For those unaware, David Warner had struggled against Stuart Broad in Ashes 2019. It was indeed a forgettable series for the southpaw as he could only manage 95 runs in the series while he was dismissed by Broad on seven occasions.

Australia on the verge of another win

Australia who had declared their innings at 589/3 bundled Pakistan out for 302 post which they still enjoyed a huge lead of 287 runs as skipper Tim Paine enforced the follow-on. The visitors began their second innings on a torrid note as they lost their three wickets very quickly to finish the day at 39/3 as they still have a deficit of 248 runs. Imam-ul-Haq, on the other hand, was dismissed for two in the first innings and for a duck in the second.

