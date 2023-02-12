ICC Women's T20 WC: Will Smriti Mandhana Play Today Against Pakistan? Coach Reveals

Indian Women's cricket team batsman and vice captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss Team India's opening encounter against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The reason behind Mandhana not playing is her finger injury which she picked up during Team India's first Warm Up game against Australia.

India coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has dropped an update on Mandhana's injury and has also revealed whether she will play the inaugural match or not. Kanitkar said Mandhana is still recovering with her injury and she likely won't play the first match.

Kanitkar said: 'Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery'

“Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards", Kanitkar said during the press conference.

“You want to be playing the strong teams, the arch-rivals if you can call them that. We are totally prepared for what happens, the atmosphere is good", Kanitkar added.

Kanitkar further said that Harmanpreet Kaur is fit to play and has recovered from her shoulder injury which picked up during the Tri-Series against West Indies and South Africa.

“Harman is fit to play. She has batted for the last two days in the nets, she is fine", Kanitkar said.

Team India will face Pakistan in their first encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India led by Harmanpreet Kaur has a star studded batting line up including Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma. On the other side Bismah Maroof's Pakistan has also been in good touch off late and will also look to start the tournament with a win.

The match will be played at the Sahara Park Newlands, Cape Town and will start from 06:30 pm IST.