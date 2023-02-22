India Vs Australia: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Stream, Date, Time, Venue & More

With the semi-final picture clear the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is now in its business end. The first semi-final will take place on February 23 between India and Australia. The India Women Vs Australia Women is going to be a gripping encounter as both sides would want to give their everything for a place in the final.

Australia have had a perfect campaign till now, winning all four of their matches, India, on the other hand, has had a seamless tournament except for one setback that came against England. However, what happened till now won't contribute any further as this is an eliminator where there is no margin for error. So, while the action will transpire on the ground, as spectators who would be cheering for Women in Blue from a distance you need to get hold of the following information.

What time will India Vs. Australia women begin?

The India Vs. Australia T20 Women's World Cup 2023 match will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.

Where will India Vs. Australia women take place?

The India Vs. Australia women's match will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi final live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the matches of the tournament live can also track the scores and updates on the official social media handles of the ICC and the two teams in contention.

India Vs. Australia live streaming details in India

As for the India Vs Australia live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

India Vs. Australia squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham