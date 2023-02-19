Women's T20 World Cup: Updated Group Standings After Australia Beat South Africa By 6 Wkts

Meg Lanning led Australia Women's cricket team defeated hosts South Africa by 6 wickets and sealed their spot in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Australia are now at the top of the table and have won all their matches in Group A. Australia have a net run rate of +2.149 which currently the best amongst all the teams taking part in the tournament. Australia will now take on the second placed team of Group B in the semifinals.

If we talk about Australia's Group A clash against South Africa, South Africa batting first made 124 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave a good opening start to the hosts and they added 54 runs for the first wicket in nine overs. Wolvaardt was soon dismissed by Ellyse Perry but Tazmin Brits looked good and made a 36 ball 45. Wolvaardt later became Georgia Wareham's first victim.

Australia coming out to chase a target of 125 were reduced to 40/3 in seven overs. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry got starts but were able to convert them and were dismissed by Kapp. Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2022 Tahlia McGrath came out and hit an unbeaten 33 ball 57 which consisted of 10 fours. McGrath innings helped Australia win the match and seal their semifinal spot.

Team India lose to England in a close encounter

Talking about the first match of the day so Team India took on Group B table toppers England. Team India and England both were coming into the match unbeaten and the team losing the match would have lost their first match of the tournament.

England batting first scored 151/7 with Natalie Sciver Brunt being the top scorer with 50 runs off 42 balls. Renuka Thakur picked up a five wicket haul as she had brought England in trouble by taking early wickets in the powerplay.

Team India coming out to chase the target fell 11 runs short of the target and lost the match. Vice captain and opener Smriti Mandhana top scored for Team India with a 52 run knock off 41 balls.

Updated points table Group A

Standings Teams Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 +2.149 8 2 Sri Lanka Women 3 2 1 -0.194 4 3 South Africa Women 3 1 2 +0.685 2 4 New Zealand Women 3 1 2 -1.517 2 5 Bangladesh 3 0 3 -1.721 0

Updated Points Table Group B