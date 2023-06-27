ICC World Cup 2023: Politics Breaks Out Over Mohali’s Exclusion From Venues For Mega Event

Politics breaks out over the schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer raised questions about excluding the Mohali Cricket Stadium from the list of India's host stadiums on Tuesday. The Punjab Minister said that due to politics, no matches have been scheduled to take place in Punjab. Meet Hayer also slammed the Union government, saying that the state is being brushed aside by them every time, and the same happened in the schedule of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.

3 things you need to know

India will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Nine venues have been finalized for the World Cup matches

Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Delhi and Bangalore are among the listed places to host the games

The state sports minister claimed that the Mohali cricket stadium boasts all facilities to host the World Cup Matches. But the Punjab-based stadiums have been deliberately left out of the list for political reasons. He added that on one side, the Narendra Modi Stadium is hosting three essential matches including the final, while the Dharamshala Stadium is also hosting five matches. But Punjab has been brushed off despite being in a better position as compared to the stadium in Dharamshala. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said:

We are very happy that Indian is hosting cricket World Cup. But meanwhile, we are also disappointed that no match was scheduled in Punjab, all because of political reasons. Punjab is always sidelined by the central Govt for political reasons. Punjab Govt will take up this with BCCI.

Singh claimed that politics is taking over in the situation, saying the 1996 World Cup semi-final and the semifinal of the 2011 World Cup took place in Mohali. But now, no match has been scheduled for the venue. Punjab has extensively contributed to sports, and the players have always brought laurels to the nation.

#LIVE | If we compare Mohali stadium with others, Mohali is far better. There is political interference. We will raise this issue with BCCI: Punjab government.#Punjab #ICC #Mohali #PunjabGovernment pic.twitter.com/j01MXqkw45 — Republic (@republic) June 27, 2023

READ MORE | India's Full Schedule And Venues For ODI World Cup: Everything We Need To Know

The Minister said he would discuss the issue with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and would take up this issue officially with the BCCI. He also said that the venue in Mohali is among the top five stadiums in the nation, having 5-star hotels and an International Airport near it. Scheduling the World Cup match in Mohali could have been a boost for the development of the state of Punjab.

Ex-BCCI member slams the Punjab Minister's remarks

As the calls for Mohali to host a 2023 World Cup game soar up, IPL chairman and former BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal spoke out over the scenario. He mentioned ICC is responsible for electing the match venues, and the criteria also depend on the stadium's preparedness.

READ MORE | PCB Continues Fake Hardball Tactic Over ODI World Cup In India, ICC Says 'abide By The Rules'

Politics should not be played in sports. ICC is taking the call for deciding the match venues according to the preparedness of stadiums. Several non BJP ruled states have given the matches and even Delhi too, so there is no point indulging politics into sports.

India will host the 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with nine venues being officially selected to host the much-anticipated event. The India cricket team will seek to reclaim glory after their win in the 2011 World Cup.