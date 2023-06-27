India's Full Schedule And Venues For ODI World Cup: Everything We Need To Know

The schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was unveiled on Tuesday, June 27. The prestigious quadrennial event will see 10 teams locking horns against each other for the biggest prize in modern-day cricket. While the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 5, it will continue for over a month as the final is slated to be held on November 19.

3 Things You Need To Know

This will be Rohit Sharma’s 1st ODI World Cup as India’s captain

Team India won the last World Cup that was hosted at their home in 2011

India haven’t won an ICC title since winning the Champions Trophy 2013

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule And Venues: India To Open Campaign Against Australia

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Match venues for India

While the marquee 50-over tournament will be played across 10 different venues in India, the home side will play their league stage games in nine different cities. India will start their campaign on October 8 against Australia at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Among other venues, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the much-awaited, India vs Pakistan clash on October 15.

The venues for the ODI World Cup 2023 are Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing into the semifinals.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India’s schedule, fixtures, and venues

The ODI World Cup 2023 starts on October 5 with a rematch of the 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India begins their campaign on October 8 against Australia. Having said that here’s a look at the Rohit Sharma-led side’s full schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia, October 8 in Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 in Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15 in Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 in Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22 in Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29 in Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 in Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5 in Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1, November 11 in Bengaluru

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Followed 'superstitious Diet' During 2011 ODI World Cup? Virender Sehwag Reveals

Will India break their ICC trophy draught at ODI World Cup 2023?

India memorably lifted the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The Men In Blue then won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and haven’t won any ICC title ever since. Defending the World Cup in 2015, Dhoni’s men failed to reach the finals due to a loss against Australia in the semis. Playing under Virat Kohli n 2019, India suffered another heartbreaking exit from the semi-finals which later turned out to be Dhoni’s final international match.