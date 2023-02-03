ICC World Cup Super League Points Table: Updated Standings After South Africa Vs England

South Africa won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England at home but they still are in a spot of bother for their direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that is scheduled to be held in India later this year. South Africa lost to England in the final ODI at Kimberley by 59 runs. South Africa is currently in the ninth position in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.

England batting first in the third ODI didn't get off to a good start as they lost three wickets for the score of just 14 runs and it looked like they are going to face a batting collapse. The England innings was then controlled by Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler with both batsmen scoring hundreds and adding 232 runs for the fourth wicket. England registered a gigantic score of 346-7 and set South Africa a difficult target.

The South African batsmen were not able to chase the target and got bowled out for 287. Jofra Archer picked up 4 wickets for just 40 runs.

South Africa lose unfortunate points

South Africa were further fined in the match due to their slow over rate and they had to give 20 percent of their match fees. This led South Africa to lose a point and this has also widened the gap between them and the 8th position placed Sri Lanka.

Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

South Africa can’t afford to lose points in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table if they want to keep their chances alive for the ODI World Cup. This was the second instance that South Africa have lost unfortunate points wherein Sri Lanka have already lost three points followed by West Indies and Ireland losing two points each and India have lost one point.

There is still a question mark for South Africa’s direct qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup after their withdrawal from the series against Australia. South Africa now needs to win their remaining scheduled ODI’s against the Netherlands if they want to set up a tight fight for the ODI World qualification.

The top 8 teams in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table will get a direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup. India have already qualified since they are the host country.