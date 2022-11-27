Updated World Cup Super League Standings After Rain Abandons India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand got abandoned on Sunday due to heavy showers at Sheddon Park in Hamilton. The match saw India reaching 89/1 in 12.5 overs before officials called off the game. Earlier on Friday, New Zealand kicked off the 50-over series with a seven-wicket victory at Eden Park.

India had scored 306/7 in the first innings of the 1st ODI, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer’s 80 off 76, half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan & Shubman Gill, followed by a quick-fire 37* off 16 by Washington Sundar. However, the Kiwi side claimed the target with over two overs remaining, as Tom Latham and Kane Williamson stitched an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 221 runs

Despite rain playing spoilsport in the 2nd ODI, the hosts gained crucial points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. With both teams sharing five points each, New Zealand is now third in the standings with a total of 125 points. On the other hand, India sit atop standings with 134 points and have already qualified for next year's ODI World Cup as hosts.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League: Check out the full standings

More about the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League takes place over two years and aims at increasing the stakes of the bilateral ODI series. It helps decide about the teams that will feature in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Out of the 13 participating nations, the top eight teams will earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, while the remaining team will fight for qualification alongside five associate teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 to conclude on November 30

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the 3rd ODI at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch on November 30. India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand kicked off on November 18 with the three-match T20I series. The 20-over series was also affected by the rain, as only the 2nd T20I finished with a result. India won the series by 1-0, courtesy of victory in the second game, while the first T20I got washed out and the rain-affected third T20I ended in a draw.