ICC World Test Championship: India's Final Qualification Scenario After Winning 2nd Test

India brightened their chances of grabbing a place in the World Test Championship as they secured another historical win in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The host side defeated Australia by six wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the four-match Test series. Riding on the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin the Men in Blue has now bridged their gap with Australia in the WTC points table.

ICC World Test Championship final: India's qualification scenario

India has gained 12 points for dominating the proceeding against the Aussies in Delhi but work still needs to be done. They have also improved their win percentage to some extent which stands at now 64.06%. With South Africa now ruled out, a three-pronged race will now be hotting up between India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma's men will have to better their chance with a 4-0 whitewash of Australia in the ongoing Test series while they can also clinch a final berth with a 3-1 result in their favour. With Sri Lanka also in the fray, the Indian team needs to ensure they win at least one Test in the remaining two matches to smoothen their path to the World Test Championship final to be held at the Oval in June.

Even if the Indian side manages two draws in the rest of the two Tests they will reach 60.65% while if Sri Lanka snatches a 2-0 result against New Zealand, they could leapfrog Virat Kohli and Co with 61.11 PCT. For the Aussies, the combination is pretty clear as they have to avoid a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Indian team. If they somehow pull off a draw then they could certainly book a berth in the WTC final as Sri Lanka would not be able to reach that mark. But should they lose both their Test matches on Indian soil and the Sri Lankans get the better of the Kiwis by a 2-0 margin, their hopes will be dashed as the Australians would lose their spot to the Asian side.

Given their current form, India is the current favourite to be one of the contenders who will compete in the WTC Final. Australia's chances of following India's path are comparatively high but the Sri Lankan side will try to make amends as it could be an all-Asian final if they go through.