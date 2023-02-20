World Test Championship: How Can Sri Lanka Trump Australia And Qualify For WTC Final?

The race for the World Test Championship final seems to have become interesting after Team India's win in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test and have taken a 2-0 lead in the series with two Test matches to play.

Team India now just have to win one more Test to book their place in the World Test Championship final whereas on the WTC table toppers Australia seems to look in trouble as if they lose another Test against India so there place in the World Test Championship final which seems confirmed can get in trouble.

Sri Lanka now have also come in contention to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka have an upcoming Test series against New Zealand which is set to begin on 9th March 2023. Sri Lanka will tour New Zealand in a two-match Test series with the first match to begin on 9th March in Christchurch.

How can Sri Lanka qualify for the World Test Championship final?

Sri Lanka can reach a maximum of 61.11 PCT if they beat New Zealand in New Zealand 2-0. Their qualification scenario will not only depend upon their series, but Sri Lanka would be certainly keeping an eye on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the series results will also affect their qualification scenario. Team India either will have to win both the Test against Australia or lose both of them to give Sri Lanka a chance for qualification.

If Sri Lanka beats New Zealand 2-0 and Team India also win 4-0 then it will be quite certain that we will see a World Test Championship final between India and Sri Lanka. Otherwise, if Team India win both the Tests against Australia then there can be a chance that Sri Lanka and Australia meet in the finals.

Possible scenarios for Sri Lanka for WTC final qualification after India's win against Australia?

India win 4-0 vs Australia and Sri Lanka win 2-0 vs New Zealand (Sri Lanka qualifies)

Australia levels series 2-2 against India and Sri Lanka win 2-0 vs New Zealand (Sri Lanka qualifies)

Even if Australia wins one Test against India and the series ends at 3-1, Sri Lanka will get eliminated as Australia will have more PCT than Sri Lanka.